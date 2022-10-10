Gregorio R. “Goyo” Pastrano Share:







Gregorio R. “Goyo” Pastrano, 83 of Lockhart, TX passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022 in Victoria, TX with his family by his side. Goyo was born on November 17, 1938 to Mateo Pastrano and Petra Robles Pastrano, . He was born in Fentress, TX but was raised and lived in Lockhart, TX for the majority of his life.

Goyo loved to fish often taking one or more of his young nephews with him. He loved football, especially the Dallas Cowboys.

As was the custom for a lot of Mexican American families back then, the family migrated every year following the work where ever it led them.

As a young adult, Goyo began working in the construction industry. Once he began he continued and didn’t stop until way past his retirement age. This was hard, cold, hot work. Calloused hands, sunburnt skin, tired feet were his daily results everyday from 6 am to 5 pm. He so enjoyed his ice cold beer when he got home and the hot delicious mean and warm tortillas his mama had waiting for him every day.

Goyo enjoyed spending his days outside. Sometimes just listening to his radio, crackling static and all. He liked to accumulate “stuff” only he saw potential in.

Joyfully receiving him are his parents and one brother Eusebio “Chato” Pastrano.

Staying behind for now are his two children, Laurie Ann (Fedencio) Pena and Mateo (Lidia) Pastrano. His grandchildren, Sophie and Enie, Xavier, Santina, Oscar and Dallas. His sisters, Marciana Pastrano Dominga (Lauro) Maciel, Teodora Oliva, Maria Gonzales, Vicky Gonzales and brother Joes Morales. Numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Great nieces and nephews. We will treasure all the memories of our large holiday, birthday celebrations. The impromptu “party at Grandma Wela’s house” Just because! And of course always remember and hear “How Bout Them Cowboys!”

All you have and see now is a beautiful Blue Daddy! Tell our Queen to save a chair for all of us. 99+ strong now.