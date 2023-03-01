Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: April Zapata, 4th grade teacher at Plum Creek Elementary.

What subjects do you teach? Math, Reading, Writing, Science and Social Studies.

Hometown: George Wrest, Texas.

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? “I attended Texas State University in San Marcos. I have a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and a Master’s degree in Education..”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I love how welcoming everyone is in LISD. Everyone from Central Office, to my campus and everywhere in between is so helpful and inclusive. I also love the LISD core beliefs. ‘LockHeart for People,’ ‘Unlocking Potential,’ and ‘Locked on Excellence’ are beliefs that are exhibited by both students and staff daily throughout the district.”

How would your friends describe you? “Helpful, loyal, hardworking, with a witty sense of humor.”

What values are most important to you? “I value my faith, family, friendships and health.“

Talents: “People have complimented me on my organization and writing skills.”

Favorite books: “My favorite books that I read with my students are The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Because of Winn-Dixie, and The Lemonade War.”

Favorite music: “Some of my favorite kinds of music are Texas Country, 90’s Country, Contemporary Christian, and Pop.”

Hobbies: “I like to walk, watch sports and Netflix, game nights, and bbq with family and friends. Two hobbies I would like to get into are sewing and playing the cello.”

What brings you hope? “I have a heart for service. I love to do community service projects with my class or with the NEHS/Student Council at my school. These types of projects and activities bring me hope because you get to see people come together for a greater cause. It is also so rewarding to see the people who benefit from your service.”

Family: “I raised my 3 nephews. They are all grown up now. Elias is 27, Moises is 25 and Noah is 21. I also have a 9-year old shih-tzu. His name is Hunk.”