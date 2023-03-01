Entertainment calendar
Wednesday, March 1
Last Chance Tavern
Ladies Night with DJ, 6-11 p.m.
The Pearl
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Load Off fanny’s
Karaoke (in memory of Bigg Show), 6-10 p.m.
Lockhart High School
Baseball: vs. Akins at Austin, 9:30 a.m.; vs. McCallum at Austin, 5 p.m.
Softball: vs. Lake Travis at Austin, 3 p.m.
Old Pal
HalleyAnna, 7-9 p.m.
The Pearl
Texas Independence Day Celebration with the Al Dressen Band, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, March 3
FIRST FRIDAY IN LOCKHART
Best Little Wine & Books
One-Year Anniversary and Patio Grand Opening, Wines of Spain and Paella by Hammerson Craft, 5 p.m. to sellout
Commerce Gallery
Anniversary Show with artists S.M. Chavez, Adam Young and Scott Simons, 5-8 p.m.
Commerce Hall
KD & The Sharp 4, 9 p.m.
Last Chance Tavern
DJ and Karaoke Contest, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
First Friday with Joe Bob’s Bar & Grill Band, 8-11 p.m.
Lockhart High School
Baseball: vs. Cedar Creek at Austin, 9:30 a.m.; vs. Travis at Austin, 2:30 p.m.
Softball: Home vs. Smithson Valley at Spring Branch, 3 p.m.
Soccer: Liberty Hill at LHS Boys, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.
Soccer: LHS Girls at Liberty Hill, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.
Lone Star Workshop
Dawn Starke and Que Artist, 6-9 p.m.
Old Pal
Will Rhodes, 7-9 p.m.; Doug Strahan, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The Pearl
Michael James Trio, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Best Little Wine & Books
One-Year Anniversary and Patio Grand Opening, Wines of France and Jambon-Beurre sandwiches by Upstate Sandwich Co.), 3 p.m. to sellout
Kruez Market
Gus Miller, 2-5 p.m.
Load Off fanny’s
Die Hard Cynic, 7:30 p.m.
Lockhart High School
Softball: vs. McNeil, 9 a.m.
Old Pal
Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Best Little Wine & Books
One-Year Anniversary and Patio Grand Opening, Wines of Italy and Pizza by Sammataro, 3 p.m. to sellout
Kruez Market
Chris Cuevas Project, 12-3 p.m.
Last Chance Tavern
Open Mic and Jam, 1-5 p.m.
Load Off fanny’s
The Sly Foot Family, 3-5 p.m.
The Pearl
Sherita Perez, 3-5 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Lockhart High School
Baseball: at Austin Navarro, 7 p.m.
Soccer: LHS Boys at Kyle Lehman, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.
Soccer: Kyle Lehman at LHS Girls, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Old Pal
Parker Chapin residency, 7-9 p.m.
