Entertainment calendar

Wednesday, March 1

Last Chance Tavern

Ladies Night with DJ, 6-11 p.m.

The Pearl

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Load Off fanny’s

Karaoke (in memory of Bigg Show), 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Baseball: vs. Akins at Austin, 9:30 a.m.; vs. McCallum at Austin, 5 p.m.

Softball: vs. Lake Travis at Austin, 3 p.m.

Old Pal

HalleyAnna, 7-9 p.m.

The Pearl

Texas Independence Day Celebration with the Al Dressen Band, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, March 3

FIRST FRIDAY IN LOCKHART

Best Little Wine & Books

One-Year Anniversary and Patio Grand Opening, Wines of Spain and Paella by Hammerson Craft, 5 p.m. to sellout

Commerce Gallery

Anniversary Show with artists S.M. Chavez, Adam Young and Scott Simons, 5-8 p.m.

Commerce Hall

KD & The Sharp 4, 9 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

DJ and Karaoke Contest, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

First Friday with Joe Bob’s Bar & Grill Band, 8-11 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Baseball: vs. Cedar Creek at Austin, 9:30 a.m.; vs. Travis at Austin, 2:30 p.m.

Softball: Home vs. Smithson Valley at Spring Branch, 3 p.m.

Soccer: Liberty Hill at LHS Boys, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Soccer: LHS Girls at Liberty Hill, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Lone Star Workshop

Dawn Starke and Que Artist, 6-9 p.m.

Old Pal

Will Rhodes, 7-9 p.m.; Doug Strahan, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The Pearl

Michael James Trio, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Best Little Wine & Books

One-Year Anniversary and Patio Grand Opening, Wines of France and Jambon-Beurre sandwiches by Upstate Sandwich Co.), 3 p.m. to sellout

Kruez Market

Gus Miller, 2-5 p.m.

Load Off fanny’s

Die Hard Cynic, 7:30 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Softball: vs. McNeil, 9 a.m.

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Best Little Wine & Books

One-Year Anniversary and Patio Grand Opening, Wines of Italy and Pizza by Sammataro, 3 p.m. to sellout

Kruez Market

Chris Cuevas Project, 12-3 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Open Mic and Jam, 1-5 p.m.

Load Off fanny’s

The Sly Foot Family, 3-5 p.m.

The Pearl

Sherita Perez, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Lockhart High School

Baseball: at Austin Navarro, 7 p.m.

Soccer: LHS Boys at Kyle Lehman, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Soccer: Kyle Lehman at LHS Girls, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Parker Chapin residency, 7-9 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.