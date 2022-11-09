Voters pass LISD bond Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart ISD received more than 61 percent of the vote in getting its $71 million bond election passed Tuesday night by Caldwell County voters, particularly winning heavy with the early vote.

LISD’s special election for tax ratification failed by just 19 votes — 50.1-49.9 percent. However, the VATRE could change when all of the mail-in votes are counted.

The results are unofficial until certified, and Texas election officials have from 8-14 days to do so. There will be a special meeting on Nov. 14 to canvas the votes.

Also, during the General Election, two At-Large positions on the Lockhart City Council remained with incumbents Brad Westmoreland and Mayor Pro Tem Angie Sanchez-Gonzales.

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden received 59.6 percent of the vote to win re-election.

Dyral Thomas edged Jerry West by 204 votes to win Precinct 4 as Caldwell County Commissioner over Jerry West, a seat that will soon be vacated by long-time Commissioner Joe Roland who chose to not seek re-election.

Trey Hicks won the Caldwell County Court at Law seat with 56.7 percent of the votes over incumbent Barbara L. Molina.

And Yvette Mireless nipped Michael Lumley with 54.9 percent of the vote for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4.

The LISD bond election was for the purpose of the fast-growing school population needs of LISD such as the acquisition, construction, renovation and equipment of school buildings, including a new elementary school, expansion of Lockhart High School, the purchase of land for school sites and facilities, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof.

“Lockhart ISD belongs to its community members, and in this election, they decided to invest in the school district with the approval of the bond,” LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada said. “We know that we must be good stewards of the taxpayers’ funds, and we intend to work with a bond oversight committee throughout the process to ensure we are stretching every dollar to get the best value for our community while supporting the continued growth of the school district.”

The LISD bond oversight committee will convene on Nov. 15 following the previous day’s certification.

In other Caldwell County elections, Brian Nielsen defeated Brian A. Berthon for Prairie Lea ISD Trustee, and the City of Martindale easily passed Proposition A.

Caldwell County voters gave 55.9 percent of their votes for Gov. Greg Abbott and 42.0 percent to challenger Beto O’Rourke. Abbott also won the state’s overall election as a third-term governor.

* * *

Caldwell County Elections

Nov. 8, 2022 General Election Results

LISD Bond Election Total Absentee Early Vote Election Day

For 4,694 163 3,143 1,388

Against 2,986 137 1,838 1,011

LISD Special Election (tax ratification)

Total Absentee Early Vote Election Day

For 3,787 128 2,588 1,071

Against 3,806 169 2,337 1,300

Lockhart City Council

At-Large

(top 2 win seats)

Total Absentee Early Vote Election Day

Brad Westmoreland 2,057 70 1,465 522

Angie Sanchez-Gonzales 2,104 99 1,376 629

Buck Johnson 681 12 442 227

District 2

John Castillo 373 20 214 139

Hector Rangel 323 14 202 107

Caldwell County Judge

Total Absentee Early Vote Election Day

Hoppy Haden 6,609 162 4,234 2,213

Anna Prusaitis Ybarra 4,488 268 2,830 1,390

Caldwell County Commissioner

Precinct 4

Total Absentee Early Vote Election Day

Jerry West 880 22 528 330

Dyral Thomas 1,094 68 648 378

Caldwell County Court at Law

Total Absentee Early Vote Election Day

Trey Hicks 6,299 156 4,002 2,141

Barbara L. Molina 4,828 281 3,080 1,467

Justice of the Peace

Precinct 4

Total Absentee Early Vote Election Day

Michael Lumley 897 24 554 219

Yvette Mireless 1,092 69 635 388