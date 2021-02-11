Power restored for City of Lockhart Share:







A tree fell on a power line on FM 20 near Reed Drive on Thursday afternoon causing a power outage for the majority of the City of Lockhart’s utility customers.

The square downtown, and all businesses along Highway 183 went dark, and traffic lights were off during the two hour outage. The city’s non-emergency phone lines were down, but 9-1-1 was operational, according to a post on the City’s Facebook page. An LISD spokesperson reported Plum Creek, Carver EEC, Pride High School, and the district’s maintenance department lost power during the outage.

LCRA crews rushed to the scene and began cutting limbs from the fallen tree. The Lockhart Fire Department metered traffic to allow crews to work in the westbound lane of FM 20.

Power was restored to all customers just before 5 p.m.