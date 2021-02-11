Lightening strike forces closure at Clear Fork Elementary Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

Lightening struck Clear Fork Elementary School this morning, damaging a window to one classroom, according to a memo released by Principal Rebecca Leonard. No one was injured and all students are safe, according to the memo.

The electrical and heating mechanisms did sustain damage, however, leaving parts of the campus without heat. The phone system is also out.

Because of the lack of heat in all parts of the building on a particularly chilly day, LISD has made the decision to close the school. Parents are being notified to pick up their children as soon as possible.

Children who cannot be picked up, or who ride the bus home, are being transferred to parts of the building that still have heat until regular dismissal time.

Children who remain on campus and must attend Kids Club will be able to go to Kids Club until parents are able to pick them up.

Parents with questions can email the principal directly at rebecca_leonard@lockhart.txed.net

LPR will update this story as more information becomes available.