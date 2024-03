LISD accepting name nominations for new school Share:







LISD

The Lockhart Independent School District Board of Trustees is now accepting nominations for the naming of elementary school #6, located at 3200 Borchert Loop.

All nominations must be submitted through the form at lockhartisd.org/NameOurSchool.

Nominations are open until noon on Friday, April 5.

All nominations will be presented to the Board of Trustees for consideration.