Local Entertainment Calendar

Wednesday, March 20

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

John Cavender, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Magic the Gathering Game Play & Instructional, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.

The PEARL

Michael James Trio, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Zedler Center in Luling

Fur Ball, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Load Off Fanny’s

Ethan Ford and guest, 2-5 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Vocal and Yoga Workshop, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Irish Music Session, 4:30-8 p.m.

The PEARL

Prairie & Tod, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Drink and Draw, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* * *

