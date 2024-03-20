Shelter pets ready for Fur Ball fun Share:







LPR staff

The second Fur Ball will not have a walkway fir the pets of the Lockhart Animal Shelter to strut their stuff, rather they will meet visitors for 45 minutes prior to the dinner beginning at 7p.m.

The Fur Ball takes place on Saturday, March 23, at Zedler Mill in Luling.

Also providing entertainment at the Fur Ball will be the Saddle Sores.

Commerce Café will cater the dinner, while Little Trouble is handling the bars at the event.

Tickets are $125. Interested ticket hunters can visit the Lockhart Fur Ball on Instagram, Facebook, and lockhartfurball.org.

A Swag Bag will be handed out to all guests.

Among the auction items are a cruise for two (4 nights/5 days, choice between Bahamas, Cozumel or Catalina/Ensenada), an Apple Electronics Package, a Christopher St. Leger print, a Brian Phillips print, a 2-night Stay at Birdie House including gift cards to local shops and restaurants, 2 prints from Soundwaves, 2 Moody Theatre Tickets, a Pet Package that includes a custom pet portrait, a Tori Burch handbag, and a Yeti 65-gallon cooler filled with items.