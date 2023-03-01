Titan Development announces groundbreaking of Building 1 at Lockhart 130 Industrial Park Share:







Titan Development, a leading Southwest real estate development and investment firm, today announced the groundbreaking of Building 1 at Lockhart 130 Industrial Park in Lockhart. Building 1, slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023, will be a 167,794-square-foot facility and the first of four buildings planned for Lockhart 130 Industrial Park.

With construction now underway, Building 1 will occupy a site within the broader Lockhart 130 Industrial Park comprised of 45.1 acres. The park provides users with excellent access to major highways and is in close proximity to I-35, I-10, the SH 130 loop and the greater Austin area, which has experienced a surge in demand for warehousing, manufacturing and distribution space. Factory Builder Stores, the largest provider and distributor of home appliances in Texas, will be leasing Building 1 to support its robust distribution operation of over 40 premium brand appliances, as well as a range of manufactured cabinets.

“We’re excited that construction has begun on Lockhart 130 Industrial Park’s inaugural building and, given their prominent role in the Texas appliance distribution sector, we’re even more thrilled to welcome Factory Builder Stores as a tenant,” said Joe Iannacone, Partner at Titan Development. “The city of Lockhart, located in the burgeoning Austin-San Antonio corridor, has demonstrated particularly strong demand for warehouse and manufacturing space within Texas. As we move closer to the completion of Building 1 and advance in our development of the Lockhart 130 Industrial Park as a whole, we look forward to providing a valuable supply of industrial space.”

“This 168,000 square foot distribution center in Lockhart will allow FBS to provide builders across the state of Texas with unmatched scale and service, continuing the FBS legacy of being a builder’s best choice,” said Allen Prough, President of Factory Builder Stores.

“Breaking ground on this building and the announcement that a well-established business will occupy it represent important milestones for an industrial park that we expect will contribute significantly to creating future job opportunities in our community,” Lockhart Mayor Lew White said. “The continuing progress of this industrial park is a testament to the good work of our Lockhart Economic Development Corporation. We congratulate Titan Development and welcome Factory Builder Stores to our city.”

Building 1 will be a Class A, tilt up development within Lockhart 130 Industrial Park, and will eventually be joined by three additional buildings totaling up to 650,000-square-feet. The facility will include 37 dock doors, rear-load configuration, 32-foot clear height and 60-foot speed bay.

About Titan Development

Titan Development is a leading Southwest full-service development and real estate investment firm with a great track record of returns, via diversified asset classes across varied geographic markets. Titan has developed more than $2.5 billion in project cost since the firm was formed in 1999. Titan Development has a wealth of real estate development experience in many asset classes including private equity fund investment and management, and has offices in Austin, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.