Kinder Morgan donates to local schools







The final installments of the Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline LLC donations to Caldwell County were received last week by local schools. Donations to Lockhart ISD for $234,900, Prairie Lea for $9,000, and Luling ISD for $56,100 were procured. LISD and Prairie Lea will use their monies for funding safety at their schools as mandated by the state yet not funded by the Texas State Legislature.

Kinder Morgan had earlier in the summer made a $500,000 donation to Caldwell County for its Unit Road Department and $200,000 to its EMS Services.