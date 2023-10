Burciaga at LPG Share:







Jessie Burciaga will be October’s featured artist at the Lockhart Post-Gallery. He will be at LPG’s First Friday gathering on Oct. 6.

Burciaga is an artist and professor of art at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. His exhibition will feature a mix of traditional relief printmaking, installation, and video art. His recent work focuses on missing people and emphasizes giving a voice to the voiceless.

The opening reception will be Friday from 5-8 p.m.