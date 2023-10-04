“Siloed: A Tank Town Art Experience” transforms former Grain Silos into a Mesmerizing art oasis Share:







LockhART HOUSE presents “Siloed: A Tank Town Art Experience,” a captivating community art event that will immerse visitors in the world of sensory art. Taking place across the street from the Tank Town beer garden and events venue in Lockhart, this unique event showcases the creative talents of six acclaimed Central Texas artists who are transforming former grain silos into awe-inspiring installations.

“Siloed” promises to be an unforgettable artistic journey that invites attendees to explore the immersive light and sound sculptures thoughtfully crafted to harmonize with the unique environment of the silos. Each installation is a testament to the artists’ creativity, showcasing their exceptional skills and innovative vision.

The event features the works of these distinguished Central Texas artists:

Essentials Creative (Austin), @essentialscreative

Harvey English (Austin), @harveymakes

Alie Jackson (Bastrop), @Ali3Jackson

Paloma Mayorga (Austin), @Paloma.Mayorga

Chad Rea (Lockhart), @ChadRea

Amy Scofield (Austin), @AmyScofieldartist

This art experience spans five weeks and offers multiple opportunities to engage with these spectacular installations. The event schedule is as follows:

Opening Reception: First Friday, Oct. 6, 5-10 p.m.

Fridays: Oct. 13, 20, 27 and Nov. 3, 4-11 p.m.

Sundays: Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2-9 p.m.

Closing Reception: Nov. 5, 2-7 p.m.

“I’ve always been drawn to potential, and Lockhart is overflowing with it,” said organizer and participating artist Chad Rea. “Public art is the next opportunity for Lockhart to solidify themselves as a premier art destination for both art-lovers and artists alike, and “Siloed” is the just the beginning.”

“Siloed” will take place at Tank Town, located at 805 N Pecos St. in Lockhart. The event venue, set within a historic grain elevator, will offer a delectable array of food and drinks available for purchase, ensuring that visitors can fully savor the experience.

In addition to the immersive art installations, “Siloed” will feature live music by Blake Rules, daymares, and Lazy Suzanne, as well as tarot readings and massages by Rio Goddess Botanica.

As a testament to the community spirit of this event, attendees are encouraged to make a suggested donation of $10 per person. Donations can be conveniently made using QR codes provided on-site, directing contributions to the artists’ GoFundMe page at gofund.me/75891e8f. It’s important to note that 100 percent of all contributions will directly support the artists, helping them recoup costs to put on this one-of-kind community experience.

For more information, visit www.lockharthousetx.com and www.tanktowntx.com

and follow @lockh.arthouse and @tanktowntx on Instagram for the latest updates.