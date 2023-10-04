Commerce Galley welcomes pair of artists Friday Share:







Commerce Gallery will hold an Open House on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a Meet the Artist from 5-8 p.m.

Tyler Guinn is a Texas-based artist. His art practice is currently managed from a studio in central Austin, near the home where he lives with his wife and children.

Guinn’s work in abstract expressionism is collected internationally, featured in notable design projects, and represented by various galleries. Having formally launched a fine art career in 2017, his background in various fields of design are evident in the color theory, materiality and balance of each composition. His deep understanding of visual storytelling and a willingness to create in a collaborative manner has translated to ongoing commission work for a growing audience – from first time buyers to well-known design professionals and corporates partners.

Caroline Pinney is a contemporary figurative artist whose work primarily explores intimacy and human relationships.

Pinney’s paintings evoke an art brut approach, treading the line between gestural and more controlled methods of application. Both her use of color and texture is deeply influenced by the artist’s environment. Her characteristic color palette and the various textures she materializes embody her distinct visual language. She manipulates traditional materials such as acrylic, oil and charcoal, while her experimental practice employs coffee staining, ink made from natural elements, spray paint, and subtractive methods — adding an eccentric dynamism.