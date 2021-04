LISD board approves hiring of additional teachers Share:







The Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees at a special meeting on Monday voted unanimously to approve the hiring of additional staff for the 2021-2022 school year in an effort to support current enrollment numbers and conservative growth estimates.

The board granted the administration’s request of six additional elementary teachers and 5.5 teachers for Lockhart High School.

