One for the books: Bertha Martinez oversees Clark Library evolution Share:







Lockhart Director of Library Services Bertha Martinez’s love for the Dr. Eugene Clark Library started years before her employment began there.

“I’ve lived all my life in Lockhart, and when we were younger my sisters and I would ride our bikes here,” Martinez said in her office among the stacks on the library’s second floor. “It was so much different then … the library was only the Clark Building. We could come here and read books until the librarian told us we had to go home, that our mother was calling us.

“Back then, I said that one day, I was going to work in this library as a librarian.”

Read more in this week’s Lockhart Post-Register.