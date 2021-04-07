SPORTS BRIEFS: Fletcher-Shoels punctuates Lions’ showing at district track meet Share:







Starashia Fletcher-Shoels put on a show in front of her home crowd, capturing four gold medals in the District 17-5A track meet in Lockhart.

Fletcher-Shoels got started on day one with a first-place showing in the long jump. She cleared a distance of 15-7.25 for to best Austin Lasa’s Clare Kalapati. She followed that up on day two by topping the field in the 200-meter dash (26.88), the 100-meter dash (13.01), and anchoring the 400-meter relay team along with Layla Chambers, Kylee Prasek and Landis Moorhead.

With the top four finishers heading to the area meet, several other Lion athletes punched their ticket to the next round as well.

Kennedy Roland and Landis Moorhead were the other Lockhart athletes to capture gold. Roland cleared 5-2 in the high jump, while Moorhead hit 32-10 in the triple jump. The girls’ 800-meter relay team of Kessler Bailey, Moorhead, Lily Royal-Corpus and Chambers took second place with a time of 1:55.10. The 1600-meter relay team of Bailey, Annelise Epperson-Jones, Adelaide Mason and Christy Gonzalez finished fourth with a time of 4:38.48.

Christy Gonzales (14:04.41) and Estepha Corona-Carrillo (14:09.02) finished third and fourth, respectively in the 3200-meter run. Bailey Bane was third in the 100-meter hurdles, posting a 20.27. Hailey Bane (7-6) was third and Camryn Reyes (7-0) was fourth in the pole vault.

On the boys’ side, James Franco was third in both the 3200 (10:10.24) and 1600-meter (4:36.68) runs. Anthony Parra was second in the 800 at 2:05.56 and fourth in the 1600 at 4:43.73. Teammate Matthew Flores was fourth at 2:08.42. Isaiah Ruiz was third in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.56. Clayton Foster was second in the shot put, heaving a throw of 36-1.

The boys’ 800-meter relay team will also advance to the area meet after navigating the course with a time of 1:39.37. The 1600-meter relay team finished second at 3:44.42. Sean Mendez finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 10-0.

~Chris Dukes, Contributing Writer

SOFTBALL

Lady Lions’ winning streak continues

The Lady Lions’ bats have continued to go wild and their pitching is consistently stingy amid a win streak that has pushed their district record to 9-0.

Lockhart blanked its opponents a combined 32-0 last week, beating the Liberal Arts & Science Academy 15-0 and dominating Northeast Early College 17-0.

Leah Herrera threw a perfect game against LASA last Thursday, pitching a no-hitter over five innings. She walked no batters and struck out 11.

The Lady Lions got moving from the beginning and put the game out of reach with a four-run third inning. Herrera, Ava Vega and Torie Escobedo each drove in runs during the inning.

Earlier in the week, Herrera powered the Lady Lions on offense in their contest against Northeast Early College, amassing two triples and 6 RBI on 2-of-2 hitting on the plate. She also earned the win, allowing no hits and one walk over three innings.

BASEBALL

Lions drop two to McCallum

The Lockhart Lions dropped a pair of contests last week, leaving them at 2-3 in district play.

Lockhart Lions Varsity fell behind early in a 4-1 loss to McCallum last tuesday. McCallum took a lead it would never relinquish on a home run by Booga De La Garza in the first inning.

Landon Hernandez took the loss for Lockhart Lions Varsity. Hernandez went five and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out four.

RJ Torres went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Lockhart in hits.

The Lions’ struggles continued on Thursday with a 19-0 loss to McCallum.

McCallum never looked back after opening up scoring in the first inning, when Booga De La Garza singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

Ivan Gonzales singled in the second inning for Lockhart.

Fabian Castillo got the win for McCallum. The hurler allowed one hit and zero runs over five innings, striking out six and walking one.

Gonzales took the loss for the Lions. The hurler lasted two innings, allowing seven hits and 14 runs while striking out one.