Martindale Community Library fully reopens to public

The Martindale Community Library has once again fully reopened after a year of being closed or partially open.

Due to the pandemic, the library had been closed from March to October, and reopened in October for curbside delivery and by appointment only.

The Martindale Community Library board voted to fully reopen to the public after a successful trial week.

Librarian Carol Deviney said the library’s decision makers had learned a lot about the library’s value to the community during the closure.

