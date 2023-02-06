Mental Health Symposium Tuesday at LISD Share:







LISD

Lockhart ISD’s Mental Health Department will host a Mental Health Symposium on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the M.L. Cisneros Education Support Center (419 Bois D’Arc St., in Lockhart.

The symposium — “Cultivating an Oasis Within a Mental Health Desert” — brings together local mental health professionals, private practitioners, nonprofits, court advocates, school counselors, and community members.

The goal of this event is to encourage the community to become engaged in a new county mental health task force. Caldwell County is considered a “mental health desert”– there are not many opportunities available in this part of Central Texas for individuals to receive sufficient mental healthcare. Lockhart ISD is working with our community to change this.

SCHEDULE:

8:30 a.m. — Symposium begins

9:15 a.m. — Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden speaks

9:15 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Discussions and activities

2-4 p.m. — “Art With a Mental Health Twist” (attendees create their own paintings)

This event is being coordinated by Dr. Kenneth Elliott, Director of Mental Health at Lockhart ISD.