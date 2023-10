Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Oct. 4

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke 6-10 p.m.

Old Pal

HalleyAnna, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

First Friday in downtown Lockhart

Good Things Grocery

Live music, 7-9 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Cody Hibbard with Ian Tonroy, 7 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Die Hard Cynic, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Joe Bob’s Bar & Grill Band, 8-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Golden Roses, 9 p.m.

The PEARL

The Merles, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Caldwell County Historical Museum

Museum at 315 East Market St., 1-5 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Chuck Briseno, 7 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Seeds and Their Secrets Hoke, 10 a.m.

Intro to Archery, 1 p.m.

Ancient Spear Throwing, 3:30 p.m.

Star Stories, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Caldwell County Historical Museum

Museum at 315 East Market St., 1-5 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Jenn Ford, 7 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Sunny Sizzling Song Swap with Ethan Ford and Missoula Slim, 1-3 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Irish Music Session, 4:30-8 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Fishing with a Ranger, 10-11 a.m.

The PEARL

Blues Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class: Tipis on the Prairie, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class: Tipis on the Prairie, 2 p.m.

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

* — Tickets required

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.