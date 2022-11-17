Ernest Wayne Condra Share:







Ernest Wayne Condra, born August 21, 1959, passed away peacefully, at the age of 63 on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Condra, his parents, Thomas and Nancy (Strawn) Condra and his sister, Debra French.

He is survived by: his daughters, Brandi Henderson, Lonie Peters, Pamela Gilliahan, and Deborah Hajovsky. He has 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; 4 nephews, 1 neice, and sisters Bobbie Meuth, Catherine Condra and Carolyn Hyden.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude’s.