January 01, 1927-September 24, 2021

Betty Gardner has gone to be with her heavenly father after 94 years as a proud Texan. She is survived by her three daughters and son, Shirley, Laura, Kathy and Richard.

Betty was very active in her church as a Sunday School teacher, pianist and Vacation Bible School teacher. She attended the University of Texas and was also active in her children’s school as the President of the P.T.A association for three years. She was a great cook and loved to read and correspond with her children and grand children. She was also very active in running the farm and ranch along with her husband Doc Gardner. Betty was laid to rest at the Mineral Springs Cemetery in Joliet, Texas. A private service at graveside was held with her immediate family due to the Covid Virus.