Ottie Mae Stanford was born to Lee Benjamin Stanford and Ora Tafena (Cryer) Stanford on March 17, 1927 in the Nancy community of Angelina County, Texas. Ottie was born into a large family of what would become ten siblings, on the cusp of the Great Depression. At the age of nine, Ottie Mae professed her faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized in a creek near the small Macune community of San Augustin county. Like many rural families of that era, Ottie and her siblings attended school while helping work the fields to support her family. As the Depression ended with the beginning of WWII, Ottie filled her high school years with sports and farm work, graduating from Zavalla High School in 1945.

After graduation, Ottie followed her siblings to Angleton, Texas and pursued certification as a CPA while working for the local Ford dealership and various law offices and retail businesses. lt was 1948 when Ottie met the love of her life in Adrian White. They were married July 14, 1950 in Bay City, Texas, a union lasting over 71 years. Most of the next 20 years was spent in Angleton as they raised a family of four children, became faithful charter members of Calvary Baptist Church, and made lifelong friends. Ottie was heavily involved at Calvary as Sunday School teacher & church secretary; all the while creating a loving home for Adrian and her family.. In May 1970 the family moved to the McMahan community of Caldwell County. Adrian & Ottie bought and operated the old Curtis Jeffrey garage for 16 years while being completely immersed in the community and McMahan Baptist Church. Many more lifelong friends were made. Ottie & Adrian had one more life change to make, partnering with their youngest child to create A&G Bulldozing. In 1975 they moved to the Delhi community of Caldwell County and became active members of Delhi Baptist Church.

Ottie Mae Stanford White passed into the arms of God at her home on October 1, 2021.

Ottie is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Eddith Stanford, Chester Stanford, Ray Stanford, Johnnie Stanford, Ernie V.O. Stanford, Bennie Stanford; sisters Ludy Stanford Roberts, Winnie Stanford Hicks, Faye Stanford Theriot Mooneyham; and daughter Brenda White Gray and son-in-law Keith Woolley.

Ottie Mae leaves, to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 71 years, Adrian D. White; children Dwain White and wife Gail of Old Dime Box, Texas, Cynthia Woolley of Delhi, Texas, Gary White of Smithville, Texas. She leaves ten grandchildren; Jenna White Schmidt, Amanda White Brown, Nathan White, Lloyd Gray, Tina Gray Comey, Brandon Cade Moore, Luke Woolley, Randy White, Stacy White, and Dylan White. She also leaves 16 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Ruth Stanford of Las Cruces, NM.

The family wishes to thank Ottie’s loving granddaughter-in-law, Karry Moore for her loving, attentive care.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, a Memorial Contribution be made to Delhi Baptist Church Building Fund.