Julia Anne (Berchelmann) Fairchild, of Luling, Tx., passed away on July 7th, 2023. The first of six children, she was born to the late Stephen Berchelmann and the late Patricia (Falloure) Berchelmann, on August 13, 1948.

Julia married Gerald Fairchild, the love of her life, May 06, 1972, and they settled back in Luling to raise their children, Suzanne (Larry) Barnett of Goliad, Tx., Emily Fairchild of Luling, Tx., and Catherine (Brad) Immel of Amarillo, Tx.

Julia is preceded in death by both her parents, Stephen and Patricia, brother Stephen and sister Elizabeth. She is survived by her siblings Winifred (Jerry) Maddox, Patty (Jimmy) Hare and Kevin (Traci) Berchelmann and 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Julia spent most of her career in healthcare and was an RN. She worked in many different roles, from EMT to Hospice care, and she spent her life caring for people. If you were ever sick, she was the person you wanted to take care of you. Julia also spent her life loving Jesus and, as an arrow flies straight, she pointed people to him with her life.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at Mineral Springs Baptist Church, 1386 Mineral Springs Rd, Lockhart, Tx., on July 15th, 2023, at 10:00am.