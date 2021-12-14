Mary Villanueva Salas Share:







Mary Villanueva Salas, 80, beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on December 9, 2021. She entered this world on April 21, 1941 in Fentress, Texas, born to Elias and Carmen Villanueva.

Mrs. Salas was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Jesse Salas.

She is survived by her son Raymond Rios; son Jesse Salas, Jr.; son Rudy V. Salas; son Samuel Salas; daughter JoAnn Wendel; son Riley Salas; daughter Vera Ysaguirre; daughter Brenda Salas Garcia; sister Elisa Gonzales; sister Ofelia Rodriguez; 18 Grandchildren and 11 Great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.