Felipe Ramirez







Mr. Felipe Ramirez, a cherished member of the Lockhart community, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023 at the age of 75. Felipe was born to Polo and Chavela Ramirez on February 13, 1948 in Lockhart, Texas.

Felipe was a devoted husband, having been married to his beloved wife, Charlotte Ramirez, for 28 years. Their union was a source of strength and love that carried them through life’s joys and challenges. Felipe was a dedicated father and took immense pride in his children, son, Adam Ramirez and his wife, Angelica Ramirez, daughter, Rebecca Zapata and her husband, Paul Zapata, and son, Felipe Ramirez, Jr.

Felipe will be dearly missed by his surviving siblings, Saturnino (Nino) Ramirez, Lorenzo Ramirez, Cayetano Ramirez, and Mary Cruz, along with his extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Polo and Chavela Ramirez, and his sisters, Jesusa (Susie) Ramirez and Benita Gonzales.

Felipe’s family was everything to him, and he relished in family gatherings, cherishing every moment spent with his loved ones. He had a zest for life that was contagious and was known to light up the room with his infectious laughter and captivating stories. Felipe had a genuine love for music and never missed an opportunity to dance, bringing joy to everyone around him.

An adventurous soul, Felipe found solace in the great outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time in nature, taking in the beauty of his surroundings. Felipe had a talent for grilling and could often be found behind the barbecue, preparing delicious meals for his family and friends.

The memory of Felipe Ramirez will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have known him. His genuine love for life, his warm spirit, and his unwavering devotion to family will continue to inspire all who remember him.

As we bid farewell to Felipe, let us celebrate the incredible journey he had, and the legacy he leaves behind. The Ramirez family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at DeLeon Funeral Home, with recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (Martindale, Texas). Burial will follow in Clark Chapel Cemetery (McMahan, Texas).

May Felipe’s soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family and friends find comfort in the cherished memories they shared with him during his remarkable life.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and Son, DeLeon Funeral Home.