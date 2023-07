Hilaria Rivera Perez Share:







May 28, 1943 – June 26, 2023

Hilaria “Lala” Rivera Perez, 80, of New Braunfels, Texas, died Sunday, June 25, 2023. Services were held Saturday, July 1 at St. John’s Catholic Church in San Marcos, followed by a burial at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.