First Friday will feature several artists Share:







First Friday on July 7 means many downtown businesses will remain open beyond their usual closing time of 5 p.m., most until 8 p.m.

Local Art galleries will be displaying the works of several artists.

Lockhart Post-Gallery will have Lars Roeder and his ‘Western, Where’ exhibit debuting at the Church Street location on Friday and lasting throughout the monthly of July.

Commerce Gallery is featuring three artists – Brian Phillips, Stella Alesi, and Tiffany Huff — on Friday at its location on the square.

Also on the square, Lone Star Workshop will feature the paintings and weavings of Lindsey Dickson and Allison Geneser from 6-9 p.m.

There will also be special events planned at Good Things Grocery with its new backyard plant nursery, and at the Culinary Room where the curator of Pretty Farmer Bloody Mary’s will be on hand.

As for musical entertainment on Friday, Lockhart Arts & Craft will have Joe Bob’s Bar & Grill Band, an iconic group since the 70’s, playing its country rock, and everything in between beginning at 8 p.m. The PEARL will have the Austin-based band The Merles from 8:30-10:30 p.m.