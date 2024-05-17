Alfredo C. Muñoz Share:







Alfredo “Freddie” Contreras Muñoz was called to be with the Lord on May 16, 2024 surrounded by his family. He was born February 13,1958 in Lockhart to Maria C. Muñoz and the late Carlos Muñoz Sr. Freddie graduated Lockhart High School in 1977 and entered into the U.S. Army. Freddie retired with the Texas Army National Guard after 22 years of service followed by his 27 year employment with Auto Zone-Lockhart.

He is preceded in death by his wife of over 37 years, Rose Juarez Muñoz. He is survived by his only son, Alfredo Munoz Jr. and daughter-in-law Glenda of Kyle. His grandchildren Nicholas and Elena were Freddie’s pride and joy. Freddie is also survived by his siblings Rachel Muñoz (BB Spivey), Alesia Alex (Frank), and Carlos Muñoz Jr.

Freddie and Rose married in 1980 in Lytton Springs and made Lockhart their home. They loved traveling, visiting with extended family, and spoiling their grandkids. Freddie will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, treasured grandfather, caring son, respected brother, admired uncle, and cherished friend. In his spare time, he enjoyed detailing his vehicles, spending time with friends, listening to music, and the occasional motorcycle ride on his Harley. You could often find him at Rosita’s- his favorite breakfast spot in town. Plus, he always made every effort to attend his grandchildren’s school and sporting events.

His family will receive family and friends on May 21, 2024, from 5 pm to 9 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:15 p.m.

On May 22, 2024, a brief visitation will take place from 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home followed by a 10 a.m. mass to celebrate his life at Uhland’s St. Michael’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Uhland’s St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be his nephews Felix Juarez, Richard Juarez, John Paul Juarez, Jeremy Juarez, Xavier Muñoz, and Paul Muñoz. The honorary pallbearer will be his grandson Nicholas Muñoz.

The Muñoz family would like to thank Dr. Brian Valliant, the caring staff of Texas Oncology and Bridgeway Hospice for their support through his journey with cancer. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Freddie’s nephew Jeremy Juarez and brother Carlos for assisting as caretakers during the courageous end of his journey.

