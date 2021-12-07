Florentino Martinez, Jr. Share:







Florentino Martinez, Jr., 75, of Lockhart went to his eternal resting place on November 22, 2021. He was born on July 16, 1946 to Florentino Sr. and Filberta Martinez.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leandro “Marty” Martinez; sister-in-law, Virginia Martinez and nieces Rebeca Martinez and Nancy Martinez.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary G. Martinez; daughters, Angela Martinez and Anitra Martinez; granddaughters, Leah Martinez, Natalie Tanguma and Annisa Tanguma; great-granddaughter, Raelyn Brooks; brother Antonio “Buddy” Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Celebration will be held at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart, Texas on December 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

A special thank you to the third-floor cardiac doctors and nurses at Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle.