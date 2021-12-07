Martindale site earns historical marker Share:







Special to the LPR

The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized the Martindale School and Gymnasium as a significant part of Texas history by awarding it an Official Texas Historical Marker. The designation honors the Martindale School and Gymnasium as an important and educational part of local history.

A dedication ceremony and unveiling will be held on Sunday, December 19 at 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Martindale Schoolhouse, 101 Lockhart Street, Martindale, Texas and will be followed by an open house, tours of the building and light refreshments.

From 1921-1968 the Martindale School was the nexus of Martindale. The school not only educated hundreds of students but was the central meeting place for the town’s residents. Being one of the largest and most prominent buildings on Main Street, it was naturally suited for large gatherings and hosted not only school functions like plays, dances, and sporting events, but town meetings, fundraisers, carnivals and conventions.

“It’s really important for the community of Martindale to preserve our towns’ rich history. Not only will the Texas Historical Marker provide awareness in the community of our fascinating history, but it will become a building block for the promotion of local tourism,” said Craig Foster, owner of the Martindale Schoolhouse and member of the town’s historical commission.

“The Official Texas Historical Marker program helps bring attention to community treasures and the importance of their preservation,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the THC. “Awareness and education are among the best ways to guarantee the preservation of our state’s history. This designation is a tool that will increase public awareness of important cultural resources.”

A subject qualifies for a marker if two basic criteria are met: historical significance and age. Historical significance is established by reviewing its role and importance in local history, and the age requirement depends on the topic. The THC’s Official Texas Marker Policies are outlined in the Official Texas Historical Marker Procedures, which may be obtained by contacting the History Programs Division, Texas Historical Commission, at 512/463-5853 or visiting the web site at www.thc.texas.gov. Texas has the largest marker program in the United States with approximately 16,000 markers. Seventeen states have used the Texas program as a model: the THC reviews more than 300 marker applications each year.