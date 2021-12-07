Billie Joyce Branch Share:







Billie Joyce Branch was born on July 11, 1951, in Luling, TX, to parents, Rathers Asberry, and Beulah Mae Carter. She attended Lockhart High School and graduated in 1971.

Billie married Abner Branch, the love of her life in 1979. For the next 43 years, they lived life together with their children, grandchildren, and later, great grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and treasured each moment with them.

Billie was a huge sports fan and loved to watch a good baseball game in person. She loved her Dallas Cowboys and never missed a game. She loved to cook for her family and made the best beans in the world. “Billie Beans” were made with secret ingredients, and so much love. They were a must have at any family function, and her favorite pot traveled many miles and saw so many happy faces.

Billie’s love for cooking led her to Chisolm Trail Nursing Home, where she served as Head Cook for several years. She knew her residents, what they liked, and what their diet was. A chart was never needed. She left Chisolm Trail to go back to what she truly loved. Being a homemaker and caring for her grandchildren.

Billie is preceeded in death by her grandmother, Hattie Carter – Hoskins, mother Beulah Mae Asberry, father Rathers Asberry, Grandmother Fannie Asberry, and sisters, Brenda and Janie Asberry.

Billie is survived by her husband Abner Branch, son Arlandris “Poochie” Asberry, daughter Iesha Branch, son, Travis Branch, brothers Mack and Rathers Asberry, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St, Lockhart, TX 78644 www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com