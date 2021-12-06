Agapito Hernandez Share:







August 18, 1938 – December 1, 2021

Agapito M. Hernandez, 83, of Lockhart, Texas, entered his eternal rest on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Agapito was born to Angelita Mendez and Louis Hernandez on August 18, 1938, in Gonzales County. Agapito was the youngest of his siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and beautiful wife Eva Longoria Gonzales Hernandez—his “Evita.”

When he married Eva on January 23, 1970, he gained a wife and five daughters. Agapito was blessed with a wife who showed him the path and plan of salvation for eternal life and left him with a family who would stay and care for him throughout his golden years. Many years ago, Agapito and Eva shared a bus ministry at Calvary Temple in Fentress, Texas.

He worked hard all his life to care for his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, country rides, thrift stores, and garage sales! He’d say, “How much do you think I paid for these shoes?” We’d reply, “Ten dollars?” He’d say, “No! Two dollars!” and laugh, “They’re nice!”

Agapito is survived by his five daughters: Esther Frey, Dora Rodriguez, Belinda Jones, Norma Rodgers, and Teri Richie. He leaves behind a legacy of numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a large number of extended family.

Agapito is and will always be greatly missed by his family and friends. May God rest his soul and may it be at peace.

Visitation will take place at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart on Saturday, December 11 at 1 p.m. Services will follow the visitation, beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Luling Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.