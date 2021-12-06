Virginia Peckham Venglar Share:







Virginia Peckham Venglar, known to many as Ginny, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world peacefully on December 2, 2021, at age 77.

Virginia was born to Osgood and Janet Peckham on September 16, 1944. She completed her bachelor’s degree at Texas Christian University in 1966, during which she met and fell in love with an A&M cadet named Patrick William Venglar. The two were married June 18, 1966 and began their life together in the Air Force. Twenty years, seven houses, and three daughters later, she settled with her family in San Marcos, Texas where she returned to school to earn her certification in elementary education. Virginia spent her educational career as a third and fourth grade teacher and impacted the lives of hundreds of Bowie Elementary students. After a final move to Lockhart, Texas, Virginia, and Patrick allowed their roots to settle and they became prominent members of St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Virginia. She loved a full and busy dinner table, an endless supply of books, and singing. Having a shy and quiet disposition, she was an amazing listener with an endless supply of patience. She cared deeply for others and warmly welcomed them into her home. Virginia is survived by her husband, Patrick; three daughters, Angela, Amy, and Sarah; son-in-law, Scott; three grandchildren, Sierra, Shane, and Cameron; older sister, Helen; and many nieces and nephews.

Her rosary will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas on Wednesday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. The funeral will be the following day at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.