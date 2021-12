Deborah Ann Drake Share:







October 10, 1952 – November 23, 2021

Deborah Ann Drake neé Sanderson, 69, of Lockhart, Texas, died on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. She will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.