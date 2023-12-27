Ann Marie (Keeler) Rogers Share:







Ann Marie (Keeler) Rogers, passed away December 13, 2023 at age 79. She was born on August 29,1944 to Hilda Gean Keeler and Edward Peter Keeler in El Paso, Texas and was raised in Dallas. Ann earned her Bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University in 1966 and devoted the next twenty years of her life to teaching high school English and History, predominantly at Flour Bluff High School in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1972, Ann married Troy Dovic Rogers II. After 14 years of marriage, he passed away. She remained a widow, expressing often how lucky she felt to have found and married the love of her life.

After retiring from teaching, Ann continued to share her time and unflagging energy by working with several charitable organizations. She served on her local school board, the South Texas AIDS Interfaith Council, and St. Mark’s Episcopal AIDS Care Team. The work she was most proud of was born out of her deep concern for those suffering in the wake of the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 90s. Working through the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church AIDS Care Team, Ann invested countless hours connecting with patients, building awareness, and advocating for change. In 1996, she told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, “As a society, we tend to polarize people into groups, but our greatest gift as human beings is to love each other, not to spread hate or prejudice.” Two years later, she helped bring the AIDS Quilt to Corpus Christi and later received a Jefferson Award in Public Service for her devotion to AIDS Awareness.

Ann brought the same joyful soul and open heart to everything she did, offering a ready ear and sincere compassion to all in need. Of her clients suffering with HIV/AIDS, she said, “I want to give clients a caring, non-judgmental community in which to vent their anger, talk about their own mortality, and also have a chance to laugh.”

She will be remembered by all for her infectious laughter, keen sense of humor, unfailing kindness, selfless service to the community, devotion to family, and culinary skills that were enjoyed by countless friends and anyone lucky enough to be brought home by her two beloved boys.

Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Troy Dovic Rogers II, her brother, Edward Macon Keeler, her father, Edward Peter Keeler and her mother, Hilda Gean Keeler. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Brent Rogers and Thomas Rogers, her daughters in law, Shelly (Scanlan) Rogers and Jennifer (Jordan) Rogers, and her four grandchildren, Troy Rogers, Summer Rogers, Camilla Rogers, and Alex Rogers.

There will be two memorial services to celebrate Ann’s remarkable life. The first will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Lockhart, Texas on 1/6/24 at 10 a.m. The second service will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Corpus Christi on 1/13/24 at 10 a.m. with graveside service and interment to follow at Seaside Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations be made to either Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s discretionary fund ( https://www.emmanuellockhart.org/give# ) or St. Mark’s Episcopal Church ( http://tinyurl.com/StMarksMemorialFund ), specifically for outreach. It was exactly this type of funding that enabled much of Ann’s service to the community. In her words, “There’s a big difference between being a Christian and living Christianity. It’s not a club you join; it’s a life you live.” May her legacy inspire us all to share our love, energy, and compassion through public service.