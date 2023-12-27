Ruth Parker Share:







In the evening of December 25, 2023, Ruth Parker went home to be with the Lord at the age of 99.

Ruth was born in Lake Victor, TX on September 24, 1924, to A.B. and Oma Spradling.

Ruth moved to Lockhart in 2004 but also had family roots in Caldwell County. In 1872, her grandfather was born in Caldwell County. His father, Ruth’s great grandfather, was a cattle driver who went up the Goodnight Trail around the time of his father’s birth.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles R. Parker and one granddaughter. She is survived by her son Jimmy Parker and daughter in law Carla Parker of Lockhart, TX; a daughter Deborah Carr and son in law Ben Carr of La Marque, TX; 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.

Ruth, also known as “Mawee” by all of the grandkids, will be buried in the Wimberley Cemetery next to her husband, mother and father on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 2 PM (481 Old Kyle Road). She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Services are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home. www.mccurdyfunealhome.com