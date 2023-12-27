Disco Fever to hit Little Trouble for fundraiser Share:







Gaslight-Baker Theatre is having its second annual fundraiser on New Year’s Eve at Little Trouble. Visit MyGBT.org for tickets.

This year’s theme will have a Studio 54 disco theme for guests to dance the night away. The fun begins at 7 p.m. and last until the ball drops outside of Little Trouble signaling the arrival of 2024. Guests are encouraged to wear their disco finest clothes.

There will be a VIP swag bag with tailored items and a photo area.

Local entertainment for New Year’s Eve is limited with it being a Sunday, but The PEARL will have W.C. Clark playing from 3-5 p.m. for his blues matinee, and Matt Castillo and the Barditch Hippies will be at Gringo’s Icehouse in Kingsbury beginning at 7 p.m.

See the weekly Entertainment Calendar on Page 9.

The Texas A&M Aggies will be playing in the Texas Bowl at Houston on Wednesday at 8 p.m. against Oklahoma State.

The Texas Longhorns, who reached the College Football Playoffs, will meet Washington in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans at 7:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, beginning at 7:45 p.m. The winner will play the winner of the Rose Bowl played earlier New Year’s Day between Alabama and Michigan. The championship game will be played Jan. 8 in Houston.