Southwest Texas Sacred Harp Singing Convention set for McMahan

In 1990, a group of people who loved to sing shaped note music called Sacred Harp, met near McMahan to constitute the Southwest Texas Singing Convention.

On April 29-20, the 123rd annual Southwest Texas Sacred Harp Singing Convention will be held at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in McMahan. The singing will begin on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch served at noon. On Sunday, the singing will convene from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lunch again served at noon.

This is one of the oldest annual events in Caldwell County.

The public is invited to join this annual non-denominational singing of traditional shae-note music. The singing is congregational with the four parts seated around a hollow square. The music, much of which is more than 200 years old, is sung a cappella. The event is expecting singers and visitors from across the U.S. Local singers and listeners are welcome to attend. This is not a performance-based singing, but everyone is invited to participate.

For more information, call Bruce or Beverly Coates at 512-398-5449, or Tom Owens at 512-398-6075.