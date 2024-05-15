Bobcats capture Sun Belt title; ready for NCAA Regional Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Texas State defeated 18th-ranked Louisiana, 9-5, in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference held at San Marcos’ Bobcat Softball Stadium.

This marks the third time in five seasons and the second consecutive season Texas State has qualified for the NCAA Softball Tournament. This will mark the 12th trip o the NCAA Tournament for the Texas State softball program.

The Bobcats, now 45-13 on the season, will play in the Bryan-College Station Regional at Texas A&M, meeting Penn State on Friday, May 17 at 3 p.m. Host Texas A&M will follow by playing Albany at 5:30 p.m.

Texas State swept a tyree0ame series against Penn State in March. Also, the Bobcats defeated Texas A&M, 4-3, in San Marcos in March.

The Bobcats are led by Head Coach Ricci Woodard.

Texas is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament despite losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game. The Longhorns will face Siena on Friday at 3 p.m.