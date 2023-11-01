Election to decided mayor, city council seat Share:







LPR staff

The only Lockhart races being contested during Tuesday’s General Election are for Mayor and City Council District 3.

Early voting ends Friday at the Scott Annex Center (1403 Blackjack Street in Lockhart) and the Luling Civic Center. Early voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 7) voting will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at 16 locations in Caldwell County.

The two municipal contests in Lockhart include the race for mayor between incumbent Lew White and challenger Juan Alvarez, Jr.

White was born and raised in Houston, graduating from the University of St. Thomas with a BAS in Biology. He attended the University of Texas Dental School in Houston and graduated in 1980 with a DDS. He and his wife, Patti, have two sons, Cade and Ross. They moved to Lockhart in 1980 to begin his Dental practice, which he still operates today.

White has served on the Caldwell County Child Welfare Board, the Caldwell County Industrial Foundation, the Lockhart Economic Development Foundation, Planning and Zoning Commission, the City Revolving Loan Fund, and the City Fireman’s Pension Board. He is currently on the Executive Committee for Capital Area Planning COG and on the Board of Trustees for the TX Health Benefits Pool.

White ran for City Council in 1984, serving until 1996. He ran again in 2006 and served until becoming mayor in 2011.

Under White’s leadership, Lockhart has expanded its water and sewer capacity, constructed the Lockhart Little League complex and the Cpl. Jason LaFleur Soccer Complex, developed Lockhart Industrial Parks II and III, and expanded Highway 183 to include turn lanes and sidewalks.

Alvarez was among four mayoral candidates in the 2020 Lockhart election. Now retired, he was recently appointed to the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation board.

The Post-Register tried on multiple occasions to contact Alvarez via phone and email, but received no response as of press time.

City Council District 3 is being vacated by Kara McGregor. There are two challengers for that post in John Lairsen and Barry Bacom.

Lairsen, among other positions, is the former President of the Gaslight-Baker Theater, a former board member of the Hays Caldwell Women’s Center and the Lockhart Board of Adjustment, former Chair of the San Marcos Convention and Visitors Bureau, former co-chair for Relay for Life in Lockhart, and a former commission member of the Caldwell County Historic Commission. He was formerly the General Manager for the outlet center in San Marcos, retiring 2 years ago to start Historic Investment Properties.

Lairsen said Lockhart is “growing leaps and bounds, and as such we need to make sure we have a solid plan in place to guide growth intelligently and thoughtfully.”

His areas of focus for Lockhart include Housing, Education, Health, Tourism, Economic Growth, Governance, Construction, the Animal Shelter, Budget/Finance, and Industry.

Bacom has previously been a leader in Lockhart ISD as a principal at both PRIDE and Lockhart high schools.

“My wife and I both grew up in small towns in Texas and have found a true home for us and our two sons here in Lockhart,” Bacom said. “I am committed to preserving our town’s rich character while also driving progress and innovation.”

Bacom said his campaign is “rooted in three key pillars.” Those are Community Empowerment, Community Services, and Sustainable Growth.

“I am committed to fostering open and inclusive dialogues that allow everyone’s voices to be heard,” Bacom said. “The city’s new comprehensive plan will guide the development of potential facilities like an emergency medical center, a community/conference center, aquatics and recreation spaces, and parks… Our city’s growth must be balanced with the preservation of our environment and quality of life… I am dedicated to responsible development that enhances our local economy, creates jobs, and maintains our unique charm. By prioritizing sustainability, we can ensure a thriving Lockhart for generations to come.”

Incumbent Jeffry Michelson is running unopposed for Lockhart City Council, District 4.