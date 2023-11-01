Local flavor added to barbecue weekend Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest returns to Lockhart for the second year, but this time around there will be some additional events celebrating the weekend thanks to 78644 podcast and Rach and Rhodes Presents.

Friday night’s “Smoky Home Compadre” and Saturday’s “Can You Smoke That” will be packed with music and entertainment for those attending Lockhart for the big barbecue weekend or locals out looking for more to do.

On Friday, 78644 will have a stage set upon the south side of the Caldwell County Courthouse. Steven Collins of 78644 said the music and comedy show will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature local characters, including Jaston Williams, co-author and performer from the Greater Tuna series. He will have a “cooking show.”

The podcast Traffic man, Bobby Chowder, will be introduced, as will Mary Katherine Davenport and Bear Munford. Other local musicians include Dustin Welch, HalleyAnna, Natalie Ribbons, Will Rhodes, Kara Bliss, Tele Novella, Quemazon, and the 78644 Community Players — Jacob Hildebrand, Justin Schnieder, Fred Mandujano, and Gary Newcomb. Collins, the host of 78644, will also perform during the evening.

Musician James McMurtry will take the stage at about 8:30 p.m. and play until about 10 p.m.

There will be other pop-up events at downtown shops.

Saturday’s Can You Smoke That promises to be loads of fun, beginning at noon with DJ Island Time.

Can You Smoke That begins at 2 p.m. and will be hosted by Vera Carp (Williams) of Tuna, Texas. Lockhart Mayor Lew White is among the guest that will be fed various “Texas critters” that will be smoked on a grill provided by Mill Scale Metalworks. The guests will not know what they are eating, but they will be asked to give a review of the meat to the audience.

“The meat has been obtained from exotic meat markets, and the tasters will give their opinions of what they’ve just tasted,” Collins said. “This should be pretty cool.”

From 1:30-2:15 p.m., R.F. Shannon will perform. Musicians including Rachel Lingvai, Melissa Engleman, Mark Willenborg, Chris Dye, Collins and the 78644 Community Players with special guests will play.

Lockhart’s own Rattlesnake Milk will perform from 4-4:45 p.m.

The grand finale of the Can You Smoke That adventure will be from 5-5:30 p.m.

Later that evening, from 6-7 p.m., Tomar & the FC’s will play.

As for the musical entertainment, it doesn’t stop on the square as Rach and Rhodes Presents has Jane Leo play at Lockhart Arts & Craft on Friday from 10-11:55 p.m. Jonathan Terrell will play Saturday at Commerce Hal beginning at 9 p.m. Both of those shows require $20 tickets.

“We saw what a fun thing Jazz Fest does in New Orleans and we thought we’d do that for the Barbecue Fest with two late-night shows,” Will Rhodes said. “Jane Leo has been smashing it. She lives here now and has been selling out 7,000-seat venues. It’s electro dance rock.

“Terrell moved here a year ago and has been opening up for Midland. This will be his first show in Lockhart. The BBQ Fest ends at 7 p.m. and he’ll be on stage around 9 p.m.”

Tickets can be grabbed in advance at rachandrhodespresents.com.

* * *

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest

Saturday, Nov. 4

Noon-7 p.m. — BBQ World’s Fair will celebrate the continued cultural infusion happening to traditional Texas BBQ. This free event features a selection of barbecue joints and live-fire cooking demos as well as taco vendors curated by Taco Editor José Ralat and an artisan marketplace.

• Five joints – KG BBQ, Barbs B Q, Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q, Sunbird Barbecue and GW’s

BBQ Catering Co. – spotlighted on Texas Monthly’s list of the state’s Top 25 New and

Improved BBQ Joints will be on site alongside five other pitmasters to serve food for

purchase from noon to 4 p.m.

5-7 p.m. — the barbecue joints will switch to an exclusive tasting menu for attendees who purchased an “Around the World” Punch Card.

• Guests can also expand their palates with the Taco Trail, featuring some of Ralat’s favorite spots in the state, like Davila’s BBQ, Jiménez Tortillera y Taqueria and El

Charlatán.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Noon-4 p.m. – Top 50 Picnic for VIP ticketholders (1 to 4 p.m. for General Admissions ticketholders). Attendees are invited to Lockhart City Park to enjoy the flavors of Texas barbecue, savory sides, refreshing beverages, live music, and more.

• Experience the best of Texas BBQ from 40 of the top joints featured on Texas Monthly’s Top 50 BBQ Joints List.

• The picnic kicks off with a performance by Hard Proof, followed by a special guest

performance. This year’s event will also donate a portion of ticket sales to Feeding Texas and the network of food banks throughout the state.