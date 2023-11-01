BBQ Fest and First Friday make for big weekend in Lockhart Share:







Clocks will “fall back” one hour at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, enjoy the last couple days before the time changes with First Friday in downtown Lockhart on Friday from 5-8 p.m. when many of the downtown businesses stay open later than usual.

It’s Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest weekend, for the second consecutive year, and this year 78644 podcast and Rach and Rhodes Presents will make it a three-day weekend with festivities Friday and Saturday to coincide with the festival that was attended by an estimated 10,000 people last year.

See the article on this page as well as the Entertainment Calendar on Page 2 for all of the events.

Also, Lockhart Post-Gallery welcomes its November artist, Juan de Dios Mora of Helotes, Texas. His opening will be at the LPG (111 S. Church St.) during First Friday from 5-8 p.m.

Mora blends his hybrid Mexican culture and American experiences into a single entity and focuses on the economic, social, and cultural issues of life on the border. Using a surrealistic approach, Mora portrays characters interacting with customized devices and vehicles that are created to facilitate the daily life, duties, responsibilities, obligations, and entertaining events of the operators. Though ramshackle, decked out or shabby in appearance, the structure of each device shows the ingenuity and capability of the characters and their will to survive.

Mora’s intention is to make a social comment on a culture that frequently has to rely on their surroundings to survive. Furthermore, the goal is to portray the symbolism of these devices, which means a lot to each character. Above all, the devices portray the freedom, hope and style of the crafty owners, which will last forever.

Commerce Gallery on the Lockhart square welcomes two artists Friday.