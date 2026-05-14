LISD Board of Trustees approves pay increases for all employees Share:







LOCKHART, TX

The Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees approved a comprehensive 2026–2027 compensation plan during this evening’s regular board meeting, reaffirming the district’s continued commitment to investing in employees, supporting students, and maintaining long term financial stability. The Board is positioned to approve a balanced budget at the upcoming June 22nd meeting.

At a time when many school districts across Texas are navigating deficit budgets and financial uncertainty, Lockhart ISD continues to prioritize its people while remaining fiscally responsible and strategically focused on student success.

The approved compensation plan represents an investment of nearly $1 million in Lockhart ISD employees and includes salary increases across all employee groups.

Under the approved plan, all classroom teachers will receive a $675 general pay increase, with many teachers receiving raises of up to 5.6% depending on years of experience.

In addition, administrative professional staff will receive a 2% pay increase, while all hourly employees, including clerical, paraprofessional, and auxiliary staff, will receive a 3% increase as part of the district’s continued effort to prioritize and invest in the employees who serve students and campuses every day.

The compensation plan also includes several targeted stipend increases designed to support retention and recruitment efforts in high need and specialized areas across the district, including:

• A new $1,500 High Priority Campus stipend at Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary for certified teachers.

• An increase to the High Need Special Education stipend from $3,000 to $4,000.

• Increased extracurricular stipends to support specialized student programs across the district .

“Lockhart ISD remains deeply committed to investing in our people because they are the heart of everything we do,” said Dr. Mark Estrada. “Even in a challenging financial climate for public education across Texas, we worked hard to develop a balanced plan that reflects our values, supports our employees, and keeps us Locked on Excellence for our students, staff, and families. In addition to salary increases across all employee groups, the district also increased its annual contribution by $552 toward employee health insurance benefits. Most staff will see a $120 annual increase in employee insurance contributions, meaning most employees will still retain approximately 90–97% of their salary and benefits increase. We are grateful to the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees for their continued support of our staff, students, and community.” LISD Board President Michael Wright said the plan reflects months of intentional planning and careful financial stewardship.

“This compensation plan reflects the district’s commitment to remaining fiscally responsible while continuing to prioritize the employees who make a difference in the lives of our students every day,” said Wright.

The compensation plan reflects Lockhart ISD’s commitment to having a LockHEART for People through investment in employees, strengthened retention and recruitment efforts, and remaining Locked on Excellence for students, staff, and families.