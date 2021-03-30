Ramp project shows no signs of decline Share:







Photo courtesy of Todd Blomerth

Volunteers are doing their part to make sure Caldwell County folks with mobility difficulties have access ramps they need to get in and out of their homes.

The Kiwanis Club in Lockhart became involved in the Texas Ramp Project, a statewide nonprofit that builds wheelchair ramps in many Texas counties, about 12 years ago.

Since then, the Kiwanis Club has built more than 100 wooden ramps in Lockhart, Luling, Dale, Lytton Springs, Maxwell, Martindale and in unincorporated areas of the county.

