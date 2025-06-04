Community Calendar Share:







Summer Reading Club

Dr. Eugene Clark Library Summer Reading Club is Friday, June 6 from 10-12. All activities will take place inside.

Vegan Friendlies to visit library

The Vegan Friendlies will be meeting from 4:30-5:50 pm in the Clark room of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library at 217 S. Main Street in Lockhart. Stop by and say hello, stay and chat and then enjoy First Friday events.

Caldwell County Homeless Coalition to Meet

Caldwell County Homeless Coalition (CCHC) meets on Wednesday, June 11, 2 pm, at Luling Public Library. Anyone interested in learning more and/or volunteering is welcome. Contact Lee Rust at 830-351-4421.

Free Caregiver training at Golden Age Home Community Room

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Golden Age Home Community Room located at 1505 S. Main St., in Lockhart.

Health and Wellness Fair

The Martindale Community Library will host it’s 4th Annual Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, June 28.

SAVE THE DATE:

Connie S. Amaya’s Back-To-School Free Backpack Drive, Saturday, July 19, 2025. New location: Tank Town, 805 N Pecos St, Lockhart, TX 78644

For more information: ConnieSAmaya.org

Food Baskets available at

Caldwell County Food Bank

Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesday from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D‘Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit to two food baskets per household.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Do you have an unhealthy relationship with food and body image? Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call 512-740-8562.

Preschool Storytime

Storytime is every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m at Dr. Eugene Clark Library in Lockhart. Join them for stories, rhymes, chants, arts & crafts, and basic sign language.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.