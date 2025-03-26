Post Register

Go Texan scholarship applications due March 31

Caldwell County Go Texan (CCGT) scholarship applications are due Monday, March 31 to the Luling Foundation office located at 523 S. Mulberry St. in Luling. CCGT offers scholarships for trade and college applications; applicants must attend an accredited public high school in Caldwell County or attend a private or home school within Caldwell County. In 2024, $90,000 was given to Caldwell County high school seniors. Details and the application can be found at www.lulingfoundation.org/scholarships. For questions, call 830-875-2438.

Clear Fork Basketball Shootout April 3

The Clear Fork Elementary Fan Club (PTO) will host the 5th annual CFE Basketball Shootout on Thursday, April 3, at 6 p.m. at the Lockhart High School Gym. All money raised will go directly back to the school, supporting our kids and teachers. Each contestant will be given one minute to make as many free throws as possible The contestant with the most baskets will win the coveted basketball trophy, as well as major bragging rights. You can help your favorite contestant by making a donation to their team. For every $10 raised on their behalf, a point will be added to their total.

Martindale Library’s Kite Day April 5

The Martindale Library’s 5th annual Kite Day event will be Saturday, April 5, from 1-3 p.m. at Allen Bates River Park, 405 FM 1979 in Martindale. The day’s festivities will include Flying kites, blowing bubbles, stomp rocket games, giant games, and more. The library will have 60 kites to pass out to the kiddos. Parking will be free for this event. Come enjoy the day with us! In the event of rain, the library will postpone the event to Saturday, April 12. This event is funded by St. David’s Foundation. For more information, call the library: (512) 357-4492.

Mid-Tex ICA Chapter Meeting April 8

The Mid-Tex Independent Cattlemen’s Association Chapter Meeting will be Tuesday, April 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Lockhart Auction Inc., 2601 US 183 in Lockhart. All producers are welcome. A beef meal will be provided. The program agenda will include one General CEO Credit on Brush Management by Dakota Kempken, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent in Bastrop County. Interested attendees are asked to RSVP by April 4 by calling 512-620-0162, or email tica@icatexas.com.

Library accepting book donations

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is now accepting donations of new or used books in good condition for the Friends of the Library Book Sale on May 16, 17, and 19. The library does not accept magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias or VHS tapes. Donations may be taken to the library at 217 S. Main.

Food Baskets available at

Caldwell County Food Bank

Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesday from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D‘Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit to two food baskets per household.

Cinco de Mayo 5K/10K Run

plans for record turnout

The Cinco de Mayo 5K/10K Run, which had a record 436 registered last year, is expected to once again set a new mark at this year’s event, Saturday, May 3, starting at 7:30 a.m. To register, visit www.athleteguild.com/event/lockhart-tx/2025-cinco-de-mayo-5k10k-run.

Retired Nurses to host Health Fair

Retired Nurses of Caldwell County will hold a Health Fair on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center, 200 S. Blanco in Lockhart, to provide screening and education promoting safe health care. For more information, call 512-855-3041.