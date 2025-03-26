Annual Sip & Stroll looking forward to eventful Saturday Share:







Sip & Stroll

Sip & Stroll, one of the most anticipated events annually for the Lockhart Downtown Business Association (LDBA), returns Saturday, April 5, from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Lockhart. Tickets to the event are $35.

This year the event starts a bit earlier to better accommodate downtown shopping and dinner plans.

“We are very excited about the progress of the Downtown Revitalization Project, and in a nod to navigating the challenges in pursuit of progress, Sip & Stroll has taken on a very fun ‘Construction Edition’ theme,” said Sally Daniel, President of the LDBA.

Event attendees will need stop by the check-in booth starting at 11 a.m. located on the northwest corner of the courthouse lawn (look for balloons) to pick up Sip & Stroll tasting glasses and totes. Stollers then can taste an array of curated wines at participating businesses around the square.

Sip & Stroll is the primary fundraiser for the LDBA, celebrating Lockhart’s historic square, community, and eclectic local merchants.

LDBA will earmark this year’s event proceeds to establish a fund to assist businesses negatively impacted by the construction over the next year, so this is a great opportunity to support your local downtown businesses.

“Many areas downtown have beautiful new sidewalks and show dramatic improvement,” Daniel said. “We are excited for the community to see that first-hand as they enjoy Sip & Stroll.”

Information about Sip & Stroll can be found by visiting www.downtownlockhart.com/sipandstroll.