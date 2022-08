Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The Complete Caldwell County Sheriff's Blotter Runs Weekly On The Post-Register's Website At Www.post-Register.com.

July 25

00:50:25 600 Blk Conchas St , Suspicious Person | Closed Call Jsalinas

01:15:29 Hwy 183 Sb Buda, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Jsalinas

01:19:06 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | Closed Call Aross

02:12:10 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Jsalinas

02:49:03 500 Blk City Park Rd Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Aross

02:51:57 Fifth St Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

03:37:05 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Nw Sector Dale, Intoxicated Individual | Closed Call Aross

05:50:35 12763 Blk Fm 1854 Buda, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross

05:55:54 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

07:07:39 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles

07:17:05 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:48:42 500 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Lhiles

08:07:48 7400 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

08:12:12 300 Blk Hwy 183 N Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lhiles

08:17:40 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:25:21 1100 Blk S Colorado St Traffic Stop | Citation Lhiles

08:30:46 400 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

08:33:05 300 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Forgery | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:47:27 100 Blk Tower Ln – S Sector Cedar Creek, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

08:58:29 9200 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Esd11

09:24:06 Fm 2001 Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:33:34 St Johns Rd Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:42:34 76 Blk Mimosa St Maxwell, Terroristic Threats | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:51:48 1300 Blk St Johns Rd Buda, Loose Livestock | Cancel/Disregard Lhiles

10:01:26 1100 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Death-Hospice | Contact Made Lhiles

10:09:15 1100 Blk S Colorado St Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lhiles

10:26:42 1100 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lhiles

10:36:49 900 Blk Commerce St S Traffic Stop | Citation Lhiles

11:02:57 4200 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Alarm Medical | Cancel/Disregard Lhiles

11:12:47 2000 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lhiles

11:29:51 400 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

11:35:29 100 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez Civ 1

11:40:00 Fm 1322 Lockhart, Toose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles

12:21:28 S Old Spanish Trl Kyle, Downed Power Lines | Closed Call Zsikes 8213

12:34:01 2800 Blk Hwy 304 Rosanky, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

12:49:58 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes

13:03:37 100 Blk Rylea Ct Maxwell, Missing Juvenile | Closed Call Zsikes

13:19:42 200 Blk Bluebonnet Rd Buda, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11

13:24:16 100 Blk Quail Cv Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes

13:55:28 F,M 1322 Luling, Vehicle In Roadway | Closed Call Mramirez

14:14:02 1000 Blk Fm 1984 Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

15:11:24 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Mramirez

17:02:53 1100 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Zsikes

17:10:58 100 Blk Robinson Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Midco Esd

19:05:23 Long Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes

19:17:06 99 Blk Packard Dr Dale, Ems Call | Report Taken Asalvatierra

20:10:56 3100 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Midco Esd

20:15:10 Hwy 142 Maxwell, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:30:15 500 Blk River Bend Ln Martindale, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:34:50 2800 Blk Fox Ln Lockhart, Disturbance | Report Taken Zsikes

20:51:21 Schuelke Rd Kyle, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Zsikes

21:07:45 East Fm 20 Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:26:03 600 Blk Boulder Ln Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes

22:41:47 10 Blk Wanda’s Ct Martindale, Fire-Structure | Closed Call Zsikes Martindale Esd

23:33:03 200 Blk Windmill Dr Dale, Cps Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

July 26

01:19:05 2000 Blk S Colorado Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

07:31:58 300 Blk Saddlebred Dr Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra

07:44:59 4100 Blk Sector Ne – Tmobile Usa Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

07:53:39 2200 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mramirez

08:01:15 400 Blk County Line Rd Dale, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Mramirez

08:06:22 200 Blk Oaks Ranch Rd Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles

08:23:27 Goodwin Ct Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles

08:49:07 State Park Rd Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

09:32:32 6900 Blk Hwy 304 Rosanky, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles

10:02:44 3300 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mramirez

10:21:57 6100 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

11:10:25 4000 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mramirez

11:12:45 Plant Rd Traffic Stop | Closed Call Mramirez

11:18:53 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez

11:21:24 Fm 2720 Maxwell, Grass Fire | Closed Call Mramirez Maxwell Esd2

11:25:32 8000 Blk Camino Real – E Sector Maxwell, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

11:26:21 2500 Blk Camino Real – Sw Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

11:33:11 5 Blk Oak St Maxwell, Fraud-Money | Closed Call Lhiles

11:54:48 400 Blk Walnut Ave Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

13:09:02 9900 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Zsikes

13:20:03 100 Blk Commerce St S Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes

14:42:09 Fm 1854 Dale, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

15:02:48 2300 Blk Sandhill Dr Dale, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Lhiles 8213

16:02:30 700 Blk Dandelion St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes

16:39:12 Fm 1185 Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

16:43:09 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

17:04:19 San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Pursuit | Closed Call Zsikes

17:15:51 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

17:59:22 Ganado Dr Kyle, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

18:30:21 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles

18:37:26 Fm 1322 Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

18:48:43 16885 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Found Secure Zsikes

18:51:55 Fm 86 Luling, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

18:54:27 1300 Blk Monte Vista Dr Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:23:53 2100 Blk Windsor Blvd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:51:17 300 Blk Meadow Trail Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Dale Vfd

20:10:45 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:10:54 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

20:16:17 Taylorsville Rd Red Rock, Vehicle In Roadway | Unable To Locate Zsikes

20:24:44 100 Blk Still Meadow Dr Dale, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Zsikes

20:53:12 Daybreak Dr Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

20:56:01 100 Blk Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:01:02 Fm 2720 Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:22:05 Fm 1979 Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Report Taken Asalvatierra

21:51:21 Hwy 142 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:35:32 1200 Blk Tomahawk Trl Buda, Aggravated Assault | Arrest Made Zsikes

July 27

00:06:45 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra

02:55:33 1200 Blk S Colorado St Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Asalvatierra

04:39:26 San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

06:22:37 Blackjack St Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:27:51 19219 Blk San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:56:04 1500 Blk W Austin Luling, Animal Bite | Closed Call Asalvatierra

07:03:10 20035 Blk Camino Real Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra

07:24:24 Schuelke Rd Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:03:09 10500 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Livestock On Roadway | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:15:55 55 Blk Acorn Rd – W Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:18:58 100 Blk Misty Dr Kyle, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:29:01 1700 Blk S Colorado St Warrant Service | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:33:31 10500 Blk San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Loose Livestock | Closed Call

10:14:18 1200 Blk Reed Dr , Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:24:14 100 Blk S Commerce Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:49:36 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Supplement Lbarrios

11:36:27 1700 Blk Fm 672 , Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:07:43 1100 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:27:25 1300 Blk Poncho St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers 8205

13:04:21 Fm 1854 Traffic Stop | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:35:02 300 Blk Dawn Dr Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers Cid 2

13:37:47 300 Blk Crockett St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:02:33 13 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Civil Matter | No Report Lbarrios

14:25:08 2100 Blk Windsor Blvd Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:30:03 4200 Blk Barth Rd Dale, Traffic Stop | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:44:42 400 Blk Flores St Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers Civ 2

14:47:15 5200 Blk East Fm 20 Civil Matter | No Report Lbarrios

14:47:17 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – E Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:57:16 HWY 80 LOCKHART, TRAFFIC STOP | CITATION ISSUED LBARRIOS

15:01:05 100 Blk FM 1966 MAXWELL, CIVIL PROCESS | CLOSED CALL LBARRIOS CIV 2

15:07:31 2400 Blk EAST FM 20 LOCKHART, ABANDONED VEHICLE | CLOSED CALL MRODGERS

15:21:28 5 Blk OAK ST MAXWELL, FRAUD-MONEY | REPORT TAKEN LBARRIOS CID 2

15:31:25 7500 Blk CAMINO REAL – SE SECTOR BUDA, ASSIST MOTORIST | CLOSED CALL MRODGERS

16:07:05 400 Blk N WALNUT LULING, CIVIL MATTER | CLOSED CALL MRODGERS CIV 2

16:14:35 300 Blk DAWN DR DALE, WELFARE CONCERN | CLOSED CALL MRODGERS

16:52:35 600 Blk SPOKE HOLLOW RD LOCKHART, CIVIL PROCESS | NO CONTACT LBARRIOS

17:29:36 400 Blk REATA RANCH RD LOCKHART, CIVIL MATTER | CLOSED CALL MRODGERS

17:33:35 FIRST ST LOCKHART, DEBRIS IN ROADWAY | CLOSED CALL MRODGERS

17:37:08 100 Blk OLD BOOT LN LOCKHART, WELFARE CONCERN | CLOSED CALL MRODGERS

17:38:51 600 Blk BLACK ANKLE RD LOCKHART, TRAFFIC HAZARD | CLOSED CALL LBARRIOS

18:37:13 200 Blk Nelle Lane Martindale, Odor Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:38:08 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:48:54 1500 Blk E Market St – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:52:23 1500 Blk E Market St – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

19:16:29 500 Blk Crossroads Dr Martindale, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas 2305

19:21:42 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

19:49:07 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

19:49:25 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

19:57:08 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

19:58:12 100 Blk Third St Maxwell, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

20:31:41 Nb Sh 130 Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

20:31:59 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

20:38:12 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

20:45:20 300 Blk Amanecer Dr Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Jsalinas

21:50:26 Fm 2720 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another Agency Jsalinas

22:45:58 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

July 28

00:00:19 100 Blk Elm St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Maxwell Esd2

00:57:48 3400 Blk Se River Rd Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

01:38:51 Fm 1966 Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas

02:23:35 1300 Blk S Colorado St Re Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas

05:53:55 Camino Real Kyle, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:15:35 Camino Real Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:18:38 Fm 86 Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

08:34:58 Hillview Rd Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

08:35:41 300 Blk Hazelnut Dr , Harassment | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:37:02 400 Blk Saddlebred Dr Lockhart, Juvenile Complaint | No Report Mrodgers

08:44:55 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:46:49 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | No Report Mrodgers

08:50:57 200 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Odor Investigation | No Report Lbarrios

09:06:35 Commerce St N Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios

09:19:57 1100 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios

09:35:22 1100 Blk Hwy 183 N Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios

09:52:54 Caribbean Dr Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios

09:59:56 2800 Blk Airport Dr San Marcos, Sexual Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:08:28 8200 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Process | Closed Call Lbarrios Civ 2

10:11:42 Hwy 183 S , Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios

10:52:47 200 Blk Tower Rd Lockhart, Death Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:56:17 1100 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios

10:57:33 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Threats | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:21:22 200 Blk Daybreak Dr Lockhart, Animal Attack | No Report Lbarrios

11:27:52 400 Blk Flores St Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:35:47 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Assault | Report Taken Lbarrios

12:31:55 2000 Blk Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | No Report Mrodgers

12:42:45 52 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:45:07 1700 Blk Washburn Rd Luling, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:19:02 1600 Blk Fm 671 Lockhart, Livestock On Roadway | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

13:56:46 1600 Blk Hwy 142 Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios

14:59:55 Fm 672 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:25:55 3300 Blk Fm 713 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Midco Esd

15:26:15 1100 Blk Rocky Rd Kyle, Disturbance | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:35:38 Hwy 80, Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios

15:53:38 1200 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Buda, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:03:38 7800 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:15:08 5800 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

16:19:13 1500 Blk W Austin Luling, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Mrodgers

16:40:56 Highland Ranch Way Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:54:07 10225 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Theft | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:04:50 200 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:24:16 2800 Blk Airport Dr San Marcos, Sexual Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:26:06 19385 Blk San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:31:45 4100 Blk Sector W – Tmobile Usa Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:34:22 1200 Blk Crystal River Pkwy – Sector Se San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:55:45 100 Blk 3rd St Maxwell, Civil Process | Citation Lbarrios

18:36:27 2800 Blk Airport Dr San Marcos, Narcotics Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

19:39:10 900 Blk Rolling Ridge Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Esd11

19:56:30 2900 Blk Fm 20 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas

19:59:47 200 Blk Welty Trl , Intoxicated Individual | Closed Call Jsalinas 8241

20:20:23 Hwy 80 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

20:47:49 Track Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

21:05:19 1700 Blk Fox Ln Lockhart, Fireworks | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

21:09:09 Fox Ln Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

21:10:16 1700 Blk Fox Ln Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

21:47:35 2500 Blk Williamson Rd Mustang Ridge, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Squad

22:01:51 7000 Blk Fm 672 , Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

22:06:04 52 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas

22:08:32 100 Blk Skycrest Dr Martindale, Disturbance | Closed Call Jsalinas

22:27:05 200 Blk Saddlebred Dr Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Arrest Made Jsalinas

22:34:01 Saddlebred Dr Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

22:49:46 7100 Blk Fm 672 , Assist Motorist | Closed Call Jsalinas

22:51:09 Hwy 183 Nb , Welfare Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas

23:02:02 19 Blk Skycrest Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

23:59:04 7600 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

July 29

00:05:32 700 Blk Martindale Rd San Marcos, Suspicious Vehicle | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

00:09:26 400 Blk Saddlebred Dr Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

02:50:30 3100 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Midco Esd

03:16:35 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

05:00:09 Martindale Rd San Marcos, Suspicious Vehicle | Found Secure Jsalinas 8241

07:11:09 7500 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Fire Alarm | Closed Call Lhiles

07:51:33 Carter Rd Dale, Loose Livestock | Contact Made Lhiles

09:12:34 700 Blk Ivy Switch Rd Luling, Public Service-Aco | Closed Call Lhiles

09:15:42 9000 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles

09:43:14 7600 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Livestock Impound | Closed Call Lhiles

10:02:59 9200 Blk Fm 86 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Contact Made Lhiles

10:05:22 800 Blk Callihan Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

10:10:45 500 Blk Monument Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

10:18:03 1000 Blk Scheh St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

10:27:02 100 Blk Elm St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

10:33:45 Rolling Oaks Dr Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles

10:36:41 1000 Blk Crockett St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

11:07:18 8000 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

11:15:16 300 Blk Walnut Creek Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

11:40:24 200 Blk Second St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

12:16:39 100 Blk Ivy Ave Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Zsikes Civ 1

12:22:07 1300 Blk Davis St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Zsikes Civ 1

12:22:36 1300 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Assault | Closed Call Mramirez

12:29:16 1500 Blk Sunflower Tr – Se Sector Luling, 911 Misdial | Closed Call Zsikes

12:31:14 200 Blk Oakview Rd Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Zsikes Civ 1

12:38:18 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes Civ 1

13:02:55 5400 Blk Fm 2984 Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Zsikes Civ 2

22-07-2792 07/29/2022 14:08:59 800 Blk Mustang Hollow Lp Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles 8261

22-07-2793 07/29/2022 14:24:43 300 Blk Crockett St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Zsikes 2403

14:29:23 2000 Blk San Antonio St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Zsikes 8265

14:51:59 Fm 86 Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles

15:06:14 2300 Blk Taylorsville Rd Rosanky, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Zsikes

16:07:02 200 Blk Amanecer Dr Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Zsikes

16:29:10 Fm 1322 Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

16:36:03 Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Grass Fire | Closed Call Mramirez Esd11

16:36:15 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mramirez

16:37:54 76 Blk Skyline Dr Martindale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

17:48:59 67 Blk N Old Spanish Trl Kyle, Juvenile Complaint | Unable To Locate Zsikes

18:05:34 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

18:09:06 6100 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Zsikes

18:11:38 1500 Blk E Market St – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

18:13:16 18262 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Burglary Commercial | Closed Call Zsikes

18:39:12 Sb Sh 130 Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

18:56:40 1400 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Harassment | Closed Call Asalvatierra

9:21:45 2900 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes 8220

19:36:22 1300 Blk Maverick Dr , Civil Matter | Closed Call Zsikes 8241

19:45:13 1800 Blk E Pierce St Luling, Transport Subject | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:53:22 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:55:14 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:00:23 2300 Blk Highway 142 – Sw Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:01:37 400 Blk Nb Sh 130 Martindale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

20:03:57 Fm 671 Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

20:25:16 100 Blk Wam Way Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Zsikes

20:37:56 1400 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:47:40 1100 Blk Rocky Rd Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:22:58 1600 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Zsikes

21:32:14 20 Blk Riverside Ln Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

23:21:01 2700 Blk Misty Ln Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

23:28:55 11730 Blk Hwy 183 S Luling, Kidnapping | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:57:13 800 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Asalvatierra

July 30

00:23:58 1000 Blk Dickerson Rd Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Asalvatierra

01:25:27 Nelle Ln San Marcos, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra

01:39:22 Fm 110 Martindale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra

02:28:17 Hwy 183 Sb Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra

04:58:48 N Old Spanish Trl Lockhart, Pursuit | Closed Call Asalvatierra

05:18:24 200 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Circumstance | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

06:32:02 400 Blk Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:50:21 100 Blk Lantana Ln Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Eng

07:26:33 Fm 1854 Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:11:40 A&P , Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:31:26 9100 Blk San Marcos Hwy Luling, Narcotics Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:16:41 East Fm 20 Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:23:39 Hwy 142 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:33:03 55 Blk Mesquite Trl Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers 8213

10:42:19 1100 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers 8211

10:51:15 Sand Hill Rd Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:10:10 6700 Blk Fm 2720 Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Esd11

11:12:40 80 Blk Second St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:26:32 Palacio Ln Stray Dog | Closed Call Zsikes

13:48:31 500 Blk Fm 1185 Kylesuspicious Circumstance | Closed Call Zsikes

14:10:09 Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Zsikes

14:51:33 600 Blk Crockett St Martindale, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Zsikes

15:08:42 1800 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

15:44:27 800 Blk Carter Rd , Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

16:00:16 Fm 672 Dale, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

16:38:23 1000 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

16:39:09 1300 Blk River Rd – E Sector San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:45:09 Fm 671 Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

16:51:19 Us Hwy 183 Austin, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

16:56:29 I10 Luling, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:04:47 800 Blk Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Runaway | Closed Call Zsikes

17:23:50 Mineral Springs Rd Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

17:38:56 400 Blk Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

18:55:12 3400 Blk Lytton Ln Bastrop, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Squad

19:04:57 200 Blk Welty Trl Lockhart, Assault | Report Taken Zsikes

19:20:50 100 Blk Upper Cedar Hollow Rd – Sw Sect Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:27:21 400 Blk Nb Sh 130 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:30:37 300 Blk Tower Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Zsikes

19:34:38 Fm 672 Lockhart, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Zsikes Brush 27

19:36:22 400 Blk Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

19:37:05 100 Blk Nelle Lane Martindale, Lost Property | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:40:10 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector N Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

19:44:11 1500 Blk E Market St – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

19:51:37 300 Blk Walnut Creek Ln Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:51:52 5900 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Zsikes

20:14:25 0000 Blk Sh 130 Wireless-Guadalupe C, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

20:15:19 55 Blk Acorn Rd – W Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:26:04 1400 Blk S Commerce – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:31:45 9200 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Squad

21:40:14 9000 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes

21:48:16 100 Blk Indian Trl Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:21:34 500 Blk Eileen’s Way Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:50:06 Camino Real Kyle, Debris In Roadway | Unable To Locate Zsikes Mr 4

22:55:30 Morning Mist Lockhart, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

23:47:32 600 Blk Eileen’s Way Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

July 31

00:03:10 600 Blk Morning Mist Lockhart, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

00:11:05 200 Blk Country Ln Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

01:45:47 800 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Arrest Made Asalvatierra

04:03:05 Sb Hwy 183 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8240

07:02:27 1100 Blk Clear Fork St Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mramirez 8210

08:49:19 8200 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mramirez 8211

10:17:50 300 Blk Walnut Creek Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez

10:30:41 8000 Blk Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mramirez

11:43:41 Arrowhead Cv Kyle, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Mramirez

14:06:02 200 Blk Hidden Path Rd Lockhart, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Zsikes

14:06:36 300 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Verbal Disturbance | Citation Issued Mramirez

15:55:42 Fm 1322 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

18:40:45 500 Blk El Dorado Dr Kyle-Caldwell, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Zsikes

18:52:29 Fm 1185 Dale, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

19:05:23 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 , Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:27:48 Hwy 183 N San Marcos, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Zsikes

19:32:41 900 Blk Aransas St Maxwell, Civil Process | Closed Call Zsikes

19:45:30 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

19:56:49 5300 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Zsikes

20:30:59 100 Blk Robinson Rd Lockhart, Juvenile Complaint | Cancel/Disregard Asalvatierra

20:31:56 14825 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes 8243

20:36:19 6600 Blk Fm 2720 Maxwell, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:47:29 900 Blk Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Zsikes

20:57:04 Fm 672 Cedar Creek, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

21:00:33 600 Blk Morning Mist Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

21:10:10 Blackjack St Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:12:24 Fm 1322 Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

21:16:45 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Zsikes

21:22:50 Fm 1984 Dale, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Zsikes

21:27:55 200 Blk Luckett St Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

23:24:32 900 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

23:50:50 14825 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Assault | Closed Call Asalvatierra

Aug. 1

00:43:44 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra

03:52:54 Fm 1984 Maxwell, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Asalvatierra

05:50:34 400 Blk Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:14:46 16885 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Alarm Business | Found Secure Asalvatierra

06:44:02 Tomahawk Trl Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Asalvatierra 8263

07:02:30 200 Blk Clydesdale Dr Dale, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:13:50 Hwy 304 Rosanky, Burglary Of Auto | Report Taken Lbarrios

08:09:21 Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers 8263

08:10:33 Royal Dr , Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios 8261

22-08-0013 08/01/2022 08:30:33 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:05:20 1200 Blk N Magnolia Ave Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios

09:49:14 St Johns Rd Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

09:53:29 1000 Blk Smitty Ln Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:14:58 6600 Blk Hwy 304 Rosanky, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:28:18 3600 Blk Callihan Rd Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:40:54 5900 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Mrodgers

22-08-0026 08/01/2022 10:51:02 1500 Blk E Market St – N Sector Lockhart, 911 Abandoned | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:12:37 71 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Mrodgers

11:36:40 5000 Blk Fm 1322 Lockha, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Midco Esd

11:41:17 200 Blk Hidden Path Rd Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:18:25 800 Blk Mustang Hollow Loop Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:27:33 Hwy 183 N Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios

13:44:26 100 Blk S Colorado St Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Mrodgers

13:59:55 6100 Blk S Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios 2103

14:23:31 200 Blk Commerce St S Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios 2112

14:25:31 400 Blk N Walnut Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers Civ 2

14:51:14 13000 Blk Hwy 80 , Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Mrodgers 2103

15:07:43 1300 Blk Blanco St Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios 2112

16:11:41 4800 Blk Fm 1386 Harwood, Welfare Concern | Report Taken Lbarrios 8231

16:20:24 4700 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:29:57 8000 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:41:58 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:48:29 1300 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:23:12 300 Blk Goodwin Ct Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:30:40 6200 Blk Blk Fm 20 E Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:47:36 900 Blk Fm 1854 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers 8220

19:57:50 200 Blk Herms Pl Luling, Juvenile Complaint | Closed Call Aross

20:04:26 2500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Kyle-Caldwell,Refer To Other Agency | Referred To Another Agency Jsalinas

20:20:37 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector N Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

20:20:44 Sb Sh 130 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas 8243

22-08-0064 08/01/2022 20:46:55 100 Blk Oak Cove Lockhart, Identity Theft | Closed Call Jsalinas 8243

21:15:41 Fm 1386 Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas 8241

23:04:35 9500 Blk Fm 1854 , Traffic Stop | Arrest Made Jsalinas

23:50:12 9559 Fm 1854 , Traffic Stop | Closed Call Jsalinas

Aug. 2

00:23:51 300 Blk Lockhart St Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross Martindale Esd

00:57:16 Cherryville Pky Loose Livestock | Closed Call Aross

04:07:36 9700 Blk Camino Real Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Aross

05:16:47 Old Fentress Rd Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross 8243

06:16:49 Old Luling Rd Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Aross 8203

06:20:59 Old Luling Rd Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Aross 8203

07:53:15 8800 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Mrodgers