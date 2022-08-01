Charles Andrew Branch Share:







Charles Andrew Branch affectionately known as “Popeye” was born on August 1, 1955, in Lockhart, TX to Abner Branch Sr. and Johnnie Ruth Branch. He departed this earth on July 29, 2022. He was the eldest of 9 children and attended school and graduated from Lockhart High School in 1973. Charles was active in basketball, baseball and excelled in the football program and was one of the members of the 1971 District Championship Team. Throughout these years he made lifelong friends, too many to name that turned into family. Charles enjoyed BBQing for family and friends on weekends, watching his Cowboys on Sunday night and supporting his Lockhart Lions.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Travis and Maude Addie Branch and maternal Grandparents Minnie Shannon and Choice Nixon; siblings Lezette Branch and Abner Branch Jr.; stepmother, Billie Joyce Branch and a host of uncles and aunts.

He leaves behind to cherish his precious memory, his wife Josie Torres; daughters Berneada Jeter (Eugene), Lezette Branch (Stephen), Andrea Miles (Chris), Kimberly Branch Guerra (John), Gabrielle Branch (Jamar), and special niece he considered a daughter Karista Robinson (Andrew); his 12 most prized possessions his grandchildren: Christian, Gianna, Zoe, Maliyah, Auriel, Jesse, Audrina, Auriah, JD, Canaan, Curtis and Ayden. He also leaves behind his father and mother Abner and Johnnie Ruth; siblings Paul, Dorinda, Anthony, Antwone, Iesha & Travis Branch and his last living aunt Billie Nixon Reed and a host of nieces and nephews.

Homegoing services will be Saturday August 6, 2022. Public Viewing at 11am and Service at 12pm at McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan Street Lockhart, Texas 78644.